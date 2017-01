Mrs. Bennett, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Lancaster. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with funeral expenses.