Death Notices for April 13, 2017

Mr. Bright, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday.

Graveside services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Donald ‘Cap’ Combs

Mr. Combs, 73, died April 8.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Frances Franklin

Mrs. Franklin, 93, of Lebanon, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Family and Friends Funeral Home in Wingate, Ind. Visitation will be Monday from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow in New Richmond Cemetery. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

Sadie Majors

Ms. Majors, 93, died Sunday.

Visitation will be Friday from 10-10:30 a.m. with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.