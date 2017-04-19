Death Notices for April 20, 2017

Mrs. Latimer, 87, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church in Gallatin. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the church. Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Mae Shaifer

Mrs. Shaifer, 85, a longtime resident of Fremont, Calif. and most recently a resident of Mt. Juliet, died Monday at home.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date in California. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny Michael Marler

Mr. Marler, 42, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.