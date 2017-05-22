Death Notices for May 23, 2017

Mr. Goins, 93, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joshua David Kerns

Mr. Kerns, 40, of Joelton, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville United Methodist Church at 5892 Clarksville Pike, Joelton, TN 37080.

Billie Jane Mapes

Mrs. Mapes, 68, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Jill Ellen Stebbins

Mrs. Stebbins, 84, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

No services scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.