Death Notices for June 3, 2017

Mr. Startup, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will be Thursday at at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Harold George ‘Joe’ Turney

Mr. Turney, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Friday in Rochester, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Holly Nicole White

Mrs. White, 34, died Thursday at her home.

A visitation service will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home.