Death Notices for June 14, 2017

Mrs. Castleberry, 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Life Assembly in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be Friday at noon at Dogwood Cemetery in East Prairie, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life Assembly and designated for the Whole Life Market. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Buddy’ Posey

Mr. Posey, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Memorial services will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.