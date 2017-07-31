Death Notices for Aug. 1, 2017

Mr. Brandon, 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday.

A time of remembrance will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Graveside services will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Foster F. Moore

Mr. Moore, 84, died Friday at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Visitation was Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were Monday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Stephen Douglas Schwegler

Mr. Schwegler, 59, of Lebanon, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at New Heart Christian Church in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.