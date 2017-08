Mrs. Brooks, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Rutland Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, designated for a cemetery sign, be made to Rutland Baptist Church, 800 Rutland Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.