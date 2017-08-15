Death Notices for Aug. 16, 2017

Mr. Cook, 84, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Nellene Horton

Services for Mrs. Horton will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ella Sue Shannon

Mrs. Shannon, 89, died Monday in Loganville, Ga.

Her remains will be sent back to Loganville, Ga. for services and burial, and arrangements are incomplete at this time. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Weir

Services for Mr. Weir, 79, will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.