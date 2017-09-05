Death Notices for Sept. 6, 2017

Mr. Nabors died Sept. 1.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Roesch-Patton Funeral Home in Nashville. A graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Larry James Waggoner

Mr. Waggoner, 72, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at noon at Victory Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International or Victory Baptist Church building fund.

Lori Ann Haugh Ward

Mrs. Ward, 59, of Mt. Juliet and Tampa, Florida, died Friday.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.