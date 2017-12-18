Death Notices for Dec. 19, 2017

Mrs. Stringer, 83, of Murfreesboro, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International.

Tara Yarbrough

Ms. Yarbrough, 36, died Friday.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church in Nashville. J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.