Mr. Spears, 66, died Friday, Dec. 15.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Conatser Cemetery.