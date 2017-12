Mr. Gorman, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Stephen Catholic Community. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Viola Mae Seebode

Mrs. Seebode, 93, of Hermitage, died Friday.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.