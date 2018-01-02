Death Notices for Jan. 3, 2018

Mr. Bowen, 87, of Lebanon, died Monday.

Funeral services were Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Pettus Cemetery in Lexington, Ala. Visitation was Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Barbara Ann Boyer Hoye

Mrs. Hoye, 79, of Lebanon, died Tuesday.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon-Wilson County Library at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Margaret Keeley

Funeral services for Mrs. Keeley, 82, will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.