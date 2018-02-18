Death Notices for Feb. 20, 2018

Mr. Duke, 87, of Clarksville, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dianne Grizzard

Mrs. Grizzard, 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services were Monday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Linda ‘Joyce’ Sweeton

Mrs. Sweeton, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Visitation was Monday from 3-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Middle Tennessee Daylily Society.