Death Notices

Death Notices for Feb. 28, 2018

Staff Reports • Today at 2:24 PM

Delana Franks

Ms. Franks, of Nashville died Monday.

A life celebration will be Thursday at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens at 9090 Hwy. 100 in Nashville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. 

Joseph Wendel ‘Joey’ Sullivan

Mr. Sullivan, 61, of Hendersonville, died Monday.

Memorial services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Rosary Academy Tuition Fund or St. Stephen Catholic Community. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 

