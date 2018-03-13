Death Notices for March 13

Mr. Dye, 87, of Lafayette, died March 12, 2018.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Internment with full military honors will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the VFW Post and Auxiliary #7135, 119 Main Street, Lafayette, Tn. 38083.

Arrangements are by Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, obituary line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.