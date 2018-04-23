Death Notices for April 24, 2018

Mrs. Davenport, 93, of Bristol, died Friday at Carrick Glen Senior Living Facility in Mt. Juliet.

At her request, there will be no visitation or memorial, but a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors without Borders or the Bristol Humane Society Margaret B. Mitchell Spay and Neuter Clinic. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Tericia Charlene ‘Swanky’ Gibson

Ms. Gibson, 71, of Antioch, died Monday.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.