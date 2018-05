Mr. DeWitt, 81, of Hermitage, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Donelson Church of Christ at 2706 Old Lebanon Road. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.