Death Notices for May 10, 2018

Mrs. Murphy, 89, of Lebanon, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church at 610 S. New Hope Road in Hermitage. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Daniel ‘Dan’ Richey

Mr. Richey, 67, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, May 5.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, May 11 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.