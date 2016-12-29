Thumbs of the week: Sheriff’s group helps to get folks home safe

Thumbs up to Wilson County-based Rotary Clubs, which are prepared for another year of service to the community and making connections with other volunteer-minded professionals. Clubs meet on a weekly basis to network and view presentations from prominent community members. Rotarians also gather for various events and projects outside of regular meetings. The noon and breakfast clubs in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet have several projects planned for the upcoming year. Clubs work together with other local Rotary Clubs on some projects and independently on others.

Thumbs up to Sports Village Fitness Center in Lebanon, which opened its facility Dec. 17 to boys and girls in first through fifth grades in the Lebanon area who might not have the resources otherwise to enjoy a day of fitness. After all the kids arrived at around 11 a.m., the fun began. The day was filled with games, soccer, group activities and swimming, ending with a pizza lunch provided by Pantura’s Pizza. However, memories and a full stomach were not all the children had to take home with them. All the children were also treated to holiday gifts from the generosity of many Sports Village Members who donated sports related gifts like ball, gloves, scooters and skateboards. Every child also received a sweatshirt donated by Kyle Ryan, of Ryan Roofing.

Thumbs up to Gibbs Pharmacy, which is home of a new prescription packaging machine that allows hands-free packaging in a fraction of the time it takes pharmacists to fill orders. The Parata Pass Strip Packaging Machine packages prescriptions chronologically, which allows patients to have an organized system for their medication. Each portion of the package contains dosage information and the date. The machine fills prescriptions for patients in about a quarter of the time it would take to fill by hand. Pharmacists type information that is transmitted to the machine. The machine takes the information and puts together prescription packages based on numeric matches with medication. The machine seals the medication and prints information relative to dosage and time. The pharmacists then take the sealed medication and put them into a box that allows patients to simply pull the medication, similar to a raffle ticket roll. Gibbs Pharmacy is the only retail pharmacy in Lebanon that has the machine.