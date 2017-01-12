Thumbs of the week: Officers brave cold to deliver

Thumbs up to the Lebanon Public Works department for keeping the recycling program going in the city. Sanitation trucks rolled out once again Monday to resume recycling pickups after the schedule for the pilot program changed in January. The Public Works department in Lebanon has worked to bring the recycling program from pilot stage to certified city service since the first resolution was passed in May for a 90-day pilot program. The first resolution allowed the sanitation department to absorb the pickups that Green Monster, a private company out of Mt. Juliet, was doing in Lebanon. When the city took over the program, there were 143 former Green Monster customers now who now the service every Monday for $15 a month. The cost is added to their utility bill. A second resolution was passed in November to give the Public Works recycling team a bit more time to make the program viable, and for the past 15 weeks, Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines said the program has nearly broke even. Beginning in January, the pilot program changed pickup days from every Monday to every other Monday to give the program some room to grow. The Public Works recycling team now has until March to make this a viable option for the city.

Thumbs up to Country K-9 Rescue, which received a $10,000 grant through the Patricia & Edward J. McGavock Humane Treatment of Animals Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support its spay and neuter assistance program. The goal of SNAP is to reduce unplanned/unwanted litters in the community by providing financial aid for pets living with low-income families who could not otherwise afford the life-saving procedures. Country K-9 Rescue is a volunteer based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless pets in Wilson County.

Thumbs up to MJ4Hope and the work it’s doing. The third annual MJ4Hope fundraising event is scheduled to take place Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. The mission of the three-year-old nonprofit is to give back to Mt. Juliet High School alumni, as well as members of the community who need extra financial and emotional support during times of medical crises. This year, multiple families will benefit, including the Vickers family. Randy Vickers and Ashley Young Vickers both graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 2001. Ashley Vickers was diagnosed more than two years ago with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is also commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.