Thumbs of the week: Thanks given to Steed for service

Thumbs up to the Wee Read program, which was held Tuesday evening at Southside Elementary School and saw children from birth to 5 years old come together for a one-hour reading and learning session at the school. The program, which is for the younger siblings of current Southside students, welcomed dozens of young children, who enjoyed story time and various crafts with several teachers who volunteer their time and special guest reader Mary Jean Smith, retired Southside librarian.

Thumbs up to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, which now has a new endoscopy center as the hospital celebrated its official opening last Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. The new procedure room will have big benefits for patients, according to Adam Groshans, Tennova spokesperson. Endoscopy means looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body, according to Groshans.He said unlike most other medical imaging devices, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

Thumbs up to the owner of a local co-working space at the Mill who recently released a website meant to store and inventory an individual’s digital estate. It’s called Audiebox, and it stores important information that a loved one might need in the event of an untimely hospitalization or death. It lets users add trusted contacts that will be able to access such information as financial accounts, passwords, credit cards, bills and expenses, health insurance, as well as personal notes about each item. Each trusted contact will only have access to the information that the user allows. Audiebox creator Paul Agee said the target audience of the site is people with high-risk jobs like first responders and members of the military, and he is trying to keep it affordable for that reason. An Audiebox subscription costs $5 per month.

Thumbs down to a protester on the street near the gate to enter President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday who allegedly assaulted Jeremy Hayes, breaking his glasses and caused him to miss the ceremony in Washington, D.C. Hayes, a Mt. Juliet resident and co-chairman of Trump’s campaign in Wilson County, did not sustain any significant injuries, and he was able to pin the attacker, later identified as Ian James Galope, of Maryland, to the ground until police came to help. Galope was arrested and charged with assault. Galope attacked Hayes after he made remarks about the Trump hat Hayes wore at the time.