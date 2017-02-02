Thumbs of the Week: Tomlinson honored for his local service

Thumbs up to the Wilson County Democratic Women who presented “Presidents, Kings and Convicts” by former Cumberland University president and Congressman Bob Clement to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library in honor of Dr. Robert Bone on Thursday. Clement joined members of the Wilson County Democratic Women for a special ceremony at the library. He signed one copy of the book to remain in the library and another copy that will be auctioned March 4 during the Democratic Women’s fundraising event. Bone is a graduate of Lebanon High School and Vanderbilt University, where he received his medical degree in 1962. In 1985, he received the executive MBA from the Owen School of Business at Vanderbilt, and in 1987, he completed a fellowship in oncology at Vanderbilt. He has held three faculty appointments in pediatrics, surgery and cell biology.

Thumbs up to Empower Me, which will hold its second annual community event called the Day of DREAMS on May 13. The Day of DREAMS will take place at Cumberland University’s Nokes- Lasater Field in Lebanon. This day of celebration starts with their annual fundraiser, Jere’s Ride, a new event, Dream Riders, which will be followed by Gabby’s Walk For Change and Donovan’s Jam. Jere’s Ride was originally a Leadership Wilson project and is in memory of local attorney Jere McCulloch. In August 2013, McCulloch died while riding his bicycle – something he dearly loved. There will be three different rides, including a 15-, 30- and 50-mile course through the rolling hills of Lebanon. Interested participants should visit www.JeresRide.com for more info and to register. Funds raised will help build the Miracle Baseball Field for special needs individuals per McCulloch’s family’s request.

Thumbs up to the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon, which collected donations that were requested for Winter Wish List. Various items such as blankets, coats, hats, gloves, towels, canned meats, toiletries and laundry supplies were brought in by club members to donate to The Wilson County Community Help Center, Mt. Juliet Help Center and Next Step Resource Center.