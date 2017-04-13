Thumbs of the Week: Wine on the Rails set to roll in Watertown

Thumbs up to Cumberland University students for their participation in a national sexual assault awareness campaign called It’s On Us. The campaign, started by President Barack Obama in 2014, encourages students and educators to make college campuses into an environment where sexual assault is not accepted and where survivors of sexual assault are supported. Cumberland students signed a pledge to prevent sexual assault Monday and also collected change for the Keith Edmonds Foundation’s Backpacks of Love project. On Tuesday, students decorated shirts with messages about stopping sexual assault. On Tuesday evening, the movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was shown on campus. Wednesday was “Teal Out Day,” in which students were asked to wear teal to represent a stance against sexual assault. Cumberland University Residential Live, Greek Life, Student Life and Counseling Center sponsored the campaign.

Thumbs up to teachers with the Lebanon Special School District who received tenure at the school board meeting on Monday. The following teachers were granted tenure: Melanie Dedman from Byars Dowdy; Courney Clark, Merilyn Edwards, Rachel Franklin, Valerie Horne, Karla Thompson and Shannan Tittle from Castle Heights; Brenda Blevins, Jennifer Forrest and Libby Speck from Sam Houston, Edye Christopher from Walter J. Baird; and Shelley Armstrong, Evie Cheng, Jessica Johns, Blake Lewis and Gina Wiser from Winfree Bryant.

Thumbs up to Wonder Porcelain for cutting the ribbon to mark the beginning of a highly anticipated relationship between several parties and investment in Wilson County. China-based textile company Wonder Group senior executives, U.S. and Tennessee officials, along with Wilson County and Lebanon representatives, celebrated the country’s first investment in Tennessee as American Wonder Porcelain is expected to begin production next month. The $150 million facility is expected to bring 200 jobs to Wilson County.