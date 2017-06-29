Thumbs of the Week: St. Jude dream home effort benefits many

Thumbs up to Lebanon police officers Matthew Wigger, Brandon Huckaby and Joel Lafferty, who recently graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and officially joined the force. Capt. Brent Willett and Capt. Koy Lafferty congratulated them with certificates.

Thumbs up to Laura Headley, the new Lebanon Noon Rotary Club president, who was joined by fellow officers and board members Nancy Willis, Charnell Johnson, Kristin Fleming, Elaine Nawiesniak, Teresa Musice, Rusty Richardson and Randell Pence, as they were introduced Tuesday. Rotarian Jonathan Richerson said a few words about Bert Coble and Bill Heydel, two club members who died during the previous year, and led the club members in a prayer. Retiring Rotarians M.F. Donnell, Jimmie Crawford, Robert Givan, Neal Shipper, Sam Jones, Jim Lancaster and Richard Whitener were also honored. Paul Harris Fellow recipients, who are Rotarians who have contributed significantly to Rotary International, were recognized. Ensley Hagan, Gwynn Lanius, Richerson, Linda Hackett and Bill McKee were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Outgoing club president Michael Ayalon said the club’s members have made him proud.

Thumbs up to Rebecca Owens, who was hired by Wilson County Schools as the new deputy director of policy, compliance and employee relations to fill a spot vacated by Mary Ann Sparks, who retired this year. Owens earned her law degree from Memphis State University and spent nearly two decades as an administrator for Knox County Schools. She served as the district’s director of benefits and employee relations for 12 of those years. Williamson County Schools hired Owens as assistant superintendent of human resources in 2014.