Thumbs of the Week: Black History Committee remembers, honors local baseball teams

Thumbs up to College Hills Church of Christ for organizing the 22nd annual School Store. College Hills Church of Christ saw 217 families line up to receive free school supplies Saturday during the annual School Store giveaway event. School children received free backpacks, pencils, clothes, markers, notebooks, folders and more as 330 members of the church, adults and children both, showed up to volunteer their time at the event. Jim and Annabelle Robinson have led the School Store for 22 years, and during that time have helped thousands of children across Wilson County. This year, the event served 568 children and 262 parents. Backpacks, supplies and clothes left over from the event will be taken to 12 area schools this week for staff to distribute to school children as needed.

Thumbs up to the Animal Rescue Corps for bringing 33 dogs out of unsafe living conditions in Union City. Animal Rescue Corps volunteers assisted Union City police and animal control late Saturday evening to rescue of 33 dogs found living in deplorable conditions at a property in Union City in Obion County, about three and half hours west of Lebanon. Upon inspection, they found violations of state and local safety and animal cruelty codes. Small dogs were visible loose inside the house with a floor piled thick with animal feces, strewn with debris, soaked in urine, and no food or water could be seen. Union City animal control officers seized all of the animals. ARC documented all of the animals on the property and took the dogs to an emergency shelter set up for the rescue, dubbed Operation Desperate Plea, in Lebanon. Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment.