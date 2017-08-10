Thumbs of the Week: Mt. Juliet dancers win national title

Thumbs up to Home Instead Senior Care and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation for organizing a series of art programs for senior citizens. Seniors headed to Lebanon Golf and Country Club Wednesday afternoon for the first of a series of senior art programs. The event was part of a monthly series that aims to get seniors out into the community to participate in artistic activities they normally wouldn’t. Home Instead Senior Care and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing organized the event and plan to do something once a month for the seniors. The organization has big plans for the series with both glass-working and pottery events coming in the next two months. Both events are still in the planning phase.Director of community outreach Brent Jarreau also talked about plans for an art show or gallery at the end of the series.

Thumbs up to doctors Sabrina Porcher-Fennell and Deon Tolliver for accepting positions at Neighborhood Health at Lebanon. Neighborhood Health at Lebanon recently added dentist Dr. Sabrina Marie Porcher-Fennell and Dr. Deon Tolliver. Porcher-Fennell was previously a clinical instructor at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry. Prior to that, she was a general practice resident with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She earned her doctorate at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Claflin University. Tolliver completed a family medicine residency at Meharry Medical College in June. He earned his doctorate of medicine at Meharry in May 2013 and holds a master’s degree in public health-health services administration from Meharry. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Tolliver is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He volunteers with Big Brothers-Big Sisters and Nashville CARES. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet Porcher-Fennell and Tolliver on Aug. 18, from noon until 4 p.m. during an open house at the clinic. Neighborhood Health at Lebanon is at 217 E. High St., Suite 200.

Thumbs up to Cracker Barrel for helping Ray and Wilma Yonder accomplish their goal of visiting all Cracker Barrel locations in the United States. The company announced last week it would pay for Ray and Wilma Yoder’s trip to Portland, Ore., to visit the nearby Tualatin Cracker Barrel location, which would be the couple’s 645th visit to a Cracker Barrel.