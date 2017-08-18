Thumbs of the Week: Hats off to those who work the fair

Thumbs up to a group of Wilson County teens who are ready to make a splash on the area’s music scene after it held its first performance Saturday. Drivin’ Pumas is the latest group to form in the Music City’s eastern neighboring county, drawing members from several Wilson County Schools. Lauren Kleeberg, 12, is the group’s lead vocalist and attends West Wilson Middle School. Savannah Brewer, 14, joins Kleeberg as a vocalist and attends Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. Jackson Pollard, 14, and Albert Sauter, 15, play bass and electric guitar, respectively. Pollard is a freshman at Wilson Central High School, while Sauter is enrolled in Wilson County Schools’ TVOLS program. Thalle ø, 19, joins the group as a percussion specialist. If his last name appears unusual, that’s because it’s a Norwegian name pronounced “ough.” Three of the group members are students of Jim Critcher at Shiloh Music in Mt. Juliet.

Thumbs up to Rick Stewart, who is a business owner, longtime volunteer for the Wilson County Fair Board, and he’s also a two-time cancer survivor. In 2011, Stewart was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Stewart believes his story should be shared to encourage others. He has had multiple speaking opportunities, including Living Sent Ministries and in front of his own congregation at Immanuel Baptist Church. At both, his topic was courage and the gifts he received from God. One of those gifts for Rick Stewart, was the support received from Sherry’s Run, a local faith-based nonprofit that provides financial assistance for cancer patients and their families. Sherry’s Run was able to assist the Stewarts with medical bills throughout his treatment. Now, Rick Stewart is taking advantage of the opportunity to “pay it forward.” As a supporter for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K event, Signs Now is helping raise more funds to help future families who will face a difficult diagnosis. Registration is open at sherrysrun.org for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run/Walk event Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Thumbs up to Evie Hayes, who was recently named Tennessee’s Perfect Cheerleader – Junior Teen for the 2017-2018 season with a paid bid to compete for the world title.