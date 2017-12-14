Thumbs of the Week: Community rallies to help with children gifts

Thumbs up to all who went to the polls during early voting in the District 17 state Senate special election. The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor. Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody. Election Day is Dec. 19. Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information about polling locations and times.

Thumbs up to Keith Edmonds for sharing his story with the Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce. Keith Edmonds shared his journey and how God guided his life from a victim to survivor to “thriver” after suffering child abuse. When Edmonds was 14 months old, Ronald Eugene Allen, his mother’s then-boyfriend, held his face to an electric heater, which resulted in third-degree burns and scarring to his face. Edmonds said the most impactful act of his life was forgiveness, especially toward his abuser. “I can tell you that I have truthfully found forgiveness for Ronald Eugene Allen,” Edmonds said. “If I had the opportunity to sit down with Ron Eugene Allen, I would say, ‘Thank you.’ That’s what forgiveness has done for me.” Edmonds said his path has allowed him to be a voice to millions of child abuse victims and thrive as a child abuse survivor. Edmonds founded the Keith Edmonds Foundation, which exists to empower child abuse victims through various programs and initiatives, including Camp Confidence and Backpacks of Love.

Thumbs up to Chloe Kohanski for making it to the final round on NBC’s “The Voice.” Kohanski’s cover of “I Want To Know What Love Is” made it to the top slot on the iTunes charts Monday, making this her second time during the 13th season of “The Voice” to make climb to the premier spot. Show host Carson Daly announced Kohanski’s spot among the top four artists Tuesday evening. Watch the final round of “The Voice” season 13 on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC, channel 4 out of Nashville.