Thumbs of the Week: Couple wins big meal from Zaxby’s

It was the second year the group distributed the gifts on the larger scale.

Thumbs up to Zaxby’s Fans of the Year James and Barbara Manning. The Mannings received 36 percent of the 127 votes cast online and received enough food from Zaxby’s to feed 25 people at a tailgate or party event of their choosing. Ginger Raines, of Mt. Juliet, finished second with 23 percent, and T.J. Hewitt, of Watertown, finished third with 18 percent. Barbara and James Manning were named Fans of the Week during week 3 of the Wilson County high school football season. The game was the 399th Lebanon contest James Manning attended out of the last 401 since 1966. A Lebanon graduate in the class of 1961, Manning has attended well more than half of the Blue Devils’ football games played during the school’s century. “We, along with the great folks at Zaxby’s, congratulate James and Barbara Manning for winning the Zaxby’s Fan of the Year in its fifth year,” said Democrat editor Jared Felkins. “It was a fitting prize for such an accomplished couple of fans.”

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet teen Tyler Barney for catching the attention of Apple with a Reddit post on how to speed up older iPhones. Barney discovered the issue when he realized his phone, and iPhone 6s, had slowed down after updating it to the newest operating system. Barney found the possible solution online, upgrading the phone’s battery to a newer one. He did this and said the new battery was twice as fast as the old one, which led him to believe the poor performance was due to the phone’s lithium-ion batteries. Barney posted his findings on Reddit, where it went viral, prompting Apple to release a statement last Wednesday that explained the issue. hile Apple told consumers about the release of the update, they neglected to mention it would slow the phone down, which led to the class-action lawsuits.

Thumbs up to Centerstage Theatre Co., for snagging several nominations in the 2017 Broadway World Nashville Awards. Mitchell Vantrease and Brady Quisberg started the Centerstage Theatre Co. in 2016 and Since that time, Centerstage has brought several productions to Wilson County, including “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Father of the Bride,” “Fences” and more. Centerstage’s productions primarily feature Wilson County residents, whether they are young or old, experienced or starting their theatre journey. To cast a vote, visit broadwayworld.com/Nashville/vote2017region.cfm. For more information about Centerstage, visit facebook.com/cstheatrecompany.