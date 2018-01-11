Thumbs of the Week: Mt. Juliet police get extra heat

Thumbs up to CedarStone Bank leaders who appeared on Fox’s “Fox and Friends” on Monday morning and discussed President Donald Trump’s tax refrom, just hours before his appearance in Nashville. “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade met with CedarStone president Bob McDonald, vice president John Bryan and other representatives to discuss the potential impact of the tax reform on community banking. Congress passed the tax reform legislation Dec. 20. McDonald said the reform would help CedarStone and other community banks lend more money to customers, hire more employees and present more incentives for customers.

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet teen Tyler Barney for catching the attention of Apple with a Reddit post on how to speed up older iPhones. Barney discovered the issue when he realized his phone, and iPhone 6s, had slowed down after updating it to the newest operating system. Barney found the possible solution online, upgrading the phone’s battery to a newer one. He did this and said the new battery was twice as fast as the old one, which led him to believe the poor performance was due to the phone’s lithium-ion batteries. Barney posted his findings on Reddit, where it went viral, prompting Apple to release a statement last Wednesday that explained the issue. hile Apple told consumers about the release of the update, they neglected to mention it would slow the phone down, which led to the class-action lawsuits.

Thumbs up to the Mega Millions winner Jimmy Morgan for becoming a millionaire overnight. Before dawn, Jimmy Morgan checked his ticket against the winning Mega Millions numbers drawn Jan. 5 and realized he matched all five white balls without the Mega Ball. Once he rubbed his eyes and checked again, he woke his wife in disbelief. After the two triple-checked the winning ticket, an early morning celebration began.The first thing he planned to do with his winnings was buy a new truck to replace his 18-year-old vehicle. In fact, he did just that on the way to Nashville.