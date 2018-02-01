Thumbs of the Week: Empower Me offers free event

Free cholesterol and glucose screenings, along with free blood pressure checks, were offered from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Education Building at the James Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. A Gibbs Pharmacy intern provided interpretation and education of the screenings. Tennova Healthcare officials provided education for stroke signs and symptoms.

Thumbs up to Lebanon police Capt. Koy Lafferty and Detective Eric Brockman, for receiving recognition for their work in a recent multi-state methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy case. banon police Capt. Koy Lafferty and Detective Eric Brockman on Tuesday for their work in a multi-state methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy case. Ten people were sentenced to federal prison as a result of the investigation. FBI assistant special agent in charge Matt Espenshade and special agent Brett Shields presented certificates to the officers for their work. “Chief Mike Justice thanks the FBI for their continued support and cooperation with our department and is very proud of the members receiving this prestigious recognition,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

Thumbs up to the Wilson County Black History Committee for taking the next steps in the Pickett Chapel restoration. Work crews tore down the annex and started work to restore the arched entryway Tuesday at the historic chapel on Market Street in Lebanon. The two projects signal a new level of the 191-year-old building’s restoration. While much of the work up to this point was to stabilize the bones of the structure, those who pass by the historic chapel on Market Street will now begin to see what the building looked like in the early 1900s. The church is seen as a centerpiece of African-American history in Wilson County, and efforts to restore it began in 2007 when the Wilson County Black History Committee opened a mortgage on the building with the intent of one day setting up a local black history museum inside.