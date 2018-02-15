Thumbs of the Week: County schools attendance rises

The district reported 141 absent teachers Feb. 2 and 122 Feb. 5. Illness forced school officials to cancel classes for a week in February last year.

Thumbs up to the Wilson Central High School dance team for winning three national titles at the JAMFest Dance Super Nationals in St. Louis last weekend.The Wildcats placed first in jazz, hip-hop and lyrical in the senior high school division of the competition. “I cannot express how proud I am of these amazing 23 girls,” said coach Katie Stricklin. “They have continued to exceed my expectations all season long and this weekend they made history.”Wilson Central won the national title in hip-hop in 2016, but this was the first time the team won the trifecta. The three national titles are the latest, but most significant, titles for the dance team. Previously, the Wildcats won the Smoky Mountain Christmas Championships in Gatlinburg in December and the JAMfest in Nashville earlier this month.

Thumbs up to Empower Me Day Dreamers for hand delivering gifts for Valentine’s Day. Members of the special needs adult group glittered 60 candy dishes for the fundraiser and then took a van to personally deliver the gifts. Signups were available online.

“I was hoping for 20, and then 40 came, and then 20 more, and then I was covered in glitter,” said Beth Goolesby with Empower Me. “The Valentine’s fundraiser is for the Day Dreamers program.” Each gift cost $15, which included delivery. Some were delivered to homes, some to teachers in schools, and some participants ordered gifts for the whole office. Goolesby said the group plans to offer a similar gift service for the week of Mother’s Day.