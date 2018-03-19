Guest View: Paper tariff is a job-killer for Americans

For over a decade, the newspaper industry has been trying to keep its footing in a business environment upended by the digital-media revolution. The good news is that newspapers now have far more readers and a variety of new ways to immediately deliver content.

The bad news is that the digital business has proven far less profitable than print.

So for now, at least, revenue from good-old ink on paper is essential for keeping newsrooms staffed. Digital-only might be where we end up, but few – if any – local newspapers have found a way to fund serious journalism that way. And although print remains viable, margins are tight and expenses continue to be cut.

So it was a terrible blow for newspapers and folks who value them when the Department of Commerce recently slapped tariffs on paper imported from Canada, the primary supplier for newspapers and a lot of other paper-reliant American industries. The tariff significantly increases costs for the thousands of U.S. businesses that use uncoated paper – businesses that directly employ 750,000 Americans.

So what motivated the Commerce Department? North Pacific Paper Co. – a small outfit acquired from Weyerhaeuser a few years ago by the hedge fund One Rock Capital – claimed Canadian mills were selling newsprint under market value. The Washington State company, which employs 400, was the only mill to make that complaint. The majority of U.S. newsprint manufacturers and the paper industry’s trade group oppose the tariff.

Why are they against it? Because they know it will hurt their biggest customers, whether newspapers, book publishers or schools. Newsprint is a huge expense for publishers, trailing only personnel. A sudden 22 percent increase in such a large category can’t be absorbed.

Make no doubt about it – this tariff is going to kill many more jobs than the 400 it’s supposed to protect.

If you want newspapers to stay viable and would like to help thousands of Americans from a variety of industries keep their jobs, contact the Commerce Department, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and Rep. Diane Black and let them know this misguided and unneeded action needs to be reversed.

— Star-News, Wilmington, N.C.

Commerce Department - 202-482-2000

Sen. Lamar Alexander - 615-736-5129

Sen. Bob Corker - 202-224-3344

Rep. Diane Black - 202-225-4231