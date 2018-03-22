logo

Our View

Thumbs of the Week: Schools celebrates new central office

Staff Reports • Updated Mar 23, 2018 at 3:00 PM

Thumbs up to Wilson County Schools for opening the doors to its new central office.The $20-million renovation project transformed the old Lebanon High School building on Harding Drive into the district’s central office, which will bring nearly every department within the Wilson County school system under one roof for the first time. The visitor access areas include the Maj. David Wilson Theater, which will be available for community use in the future, and will likely be the site for future district community meetings. he former agriculture and criminal justice wing of the school adjacent to the theatre, which is closed to visitors, features space for the Wilson County Election Commission and houses a conference training center, health services, a school resource officer and safety director Steve Spencer. 

Thumbs up to Lebanon’s Molly Rothe for being the Face of Nashville Fashion Week. Rothe, 14, is featured on a billboard and several advertisements for Nashville Fashion Week. Rothe lives in Lebanon now, although she used to live in Mt. Juliet. She’s modeled for two years and worked with well-known photographers like Emma Summerton and Brett Warren. Rothe is featured on a billboard and several advertisements for Nashville Fashion Week. ashville Fashion Week will be April 3-7. It began in April 2011 as a celebration of Nashville’s fashion and retail community and its array of creative talent. Ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which gives an annual award to advance the career of select local talent with demonstrated experience in a fashion-related field.

Thumbs up to Lebanon High School’s marching band  for traveling to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. to perform and enjoy the park. Band director Ben Channell said the band was accepted to come perform after applying with Disney. He said Disney had to do a check on the band, but responded pretty quickly with approval. “We knew we wanted to do this with the program eventually,” said Channell. “It’s one of those things not everyone gets to do, so we’re pretty happy about it.”The band drove down to Orlando on March 10, and performed a Star Wars medley the next day around noon on Main Street at Magic Kingdom in front of the Cinderella Castle. 

 

Recommended for You