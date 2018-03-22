Thumbs of the Week: Schools celebrates new central office

Thumbs up to Lebanon’s Molly Rothe for being the Face of Nashville Fashion Week. Rothe, 14, is featured on a billboard and several advertisements for Nashville Fashion Week. Rothe lives in Lebanon now, although she used to live in Mt. Juliet. She’s modeled for two years and worked with well-known photographers like Emma Summerton and Brett Warren. Rothe is featured on a billboard and several advertisements for Nashville Fashion Week. ashville Fashion Week will be April 3-7. It began in April 2011 as a celebration of Nashville’s fashion and retail community and its array of creative talent. Ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which gives an annual award to advance the career of select local talent with demonstrated experience in a fashion-related field.

Thumbs up to Lebanon High School’s marching band for traveling to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. to perform and enjoy the park. Band director Ben Channell said the band was accepted to come perform after applying with Disney. He said Disney had to do a check on the band, but responded pretty quickly with approval. “We knew we wanted to do this with the program eventually,” said Channell. “It’s one of those things not everyone gets to do, so we’re pretty happy about it.”The band drove down to Orlando on March 10, and performed a Star Wars medley the next day around noon on Main Street at Magic Kingdom in front of the Cinderella Castle.