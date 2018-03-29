Thumbs of the Week: Students make video on kindness

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet’s Daniel Kennedy for breaking his own Guinness world record with 48 bottle flips in one minute.Kennedy set the previous record of 39, and he held it until it was broken on video Monday night at the Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting.

Thumbs up to Wilson County sheriff’s lieutenant Scott Moore for finishing his third mission trip to the Pena Blanca area of Honduras. Moore helped feed and minister to families in need. “Every time I go, it opens my eyes to something new,” said Moore. “The poverty in Honduras is really bad, and when you see homes that have nothing but a dirt floor, no showers to bathe in, no washer or dryer to clean your clothes and no electricity for the majority, it really puts your own life in perspective.” Moore and his wife worked with various feeding centers to help feed families and many villages where the poverty is significant. They also ministered to each of the families. Moore recalled one specific instance during his second trip where he was inspired by the worship of a community.