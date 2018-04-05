Thumbs of the Week: Some teens trash vans, others save life of little girl

Thumbs up to two teenagers who saved the life of a 3-year-old girl. Dalaurence Holland, 15, and Zech Krnjaic, 13, saved a 3-year-old girl’s life Saturday night when they saw her run into traffic. Krnjaic said the two were sitting on his front porch when they saw something run out of the tree line. “I called 911,” said Krnjaic. “We thought it was a ghost or something. Her onesise was flapping in the wind behind her.”About the time the two teens realized it was a little girl, they saw she was running into the road, and a truck was coming her way. The teens saved the young girl from being hit by the truck, and Mt. Juliet police officers interviewed her guardians. Both boys said they didn’t get a chance to meet the girl’s parents, but would like to meet them.

Thumbs down to two teenagers who vandalized Mid-Cumberland vans. Two vandals threw rocks at vans owned by Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency on Saturday night. Ten vans were damaged and will have to be repaired.According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a witness saw the teens at about 8:30 p.m. at Mid-Cumberland. “We have interviewed a couple of juveniles and parents, but no arrests have been made at this time,” said Hardy. “The damages are well into the thousands, making this a felony crime.”

Thumbs up to Charles Hagood for being named to Cumberland University’s board of trust. Charles Hagood, partner and practice leader at Press Ganey, Inc., the health care industry’s largest patient experience technology, survey and consulting firm, was recently named a trustee at Cumberland University. As a founding faculty member of the Lean Healthcare Certificate Program at Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business, Hagood was recognized by the Massey School as alumnus of the year in 2008 and voted a Nashville Healthcare Hero by the Nashville Business Journal in 2013, among many other accomplishments.

Thumbs up to all who have qualified to run in the upcoming election. Races are nearly set for this year’s county general and state primary elections as qualifying for candidates ended Thursday at noon.