Editorial: Cumberland Corner gift just makes sense

Wilson County was incorporated in 1799. Two years later, the county seat of Lebanon was incorporated in 1801. In 1842, Cumberland University was founded, which makes it the oldest institution – business, industry or otherwise – currently in existence in Wilson County. In its own words, Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in Tennessee.

Cumberland University’s history – much like that of Lebanon and Wilson County – wasn’t always filled with glory and distinction. But all three are currently proud places we call home.

Last week, the Lebanon City Council approved the first of two readings to donate $850,000 to Cumberland that would be used to buy about 3 acres of land that contain nine pieces of property on South Greenwood Avenue, between Leeville Pike and Martin Avenue. The issue has since caused a bit of division among Lebanon residents.

Understandably, several residents voiced their concerns and opposition to the plans, especially on social media, where a Facebook group called Lebanon Taxpayers United prompted residents to speak out against the move. The confidential and largely anonymous group’s main argument against the donation is the funds could be used in other areas throughout Lebanon. Others have voiced their opposition in various ways due to the fact that Cumberland doesn’t pay property taxes, and there would be little, if any return on the city’s investment.

But Cumberland already makes a significant impact on Lebanon’s economy that would only be strengthened by the donation. A 2018 report from the Middle Tennessee State University’s Business and Economic Research Center focused on Cumberland University’s economic impact on Wilson County. The center used data and information given from the university from 2017, as well as formulas and information obtained to determine the economic impact of the university.

The study determined Cumberland University-related economic activities accounted for $83 million in business revenue, $25 million in personal income, 893 jobs and $2.6 million in state and local taxes.

Using average student expenditure data from the center, it estimated on-campus residents spend an average of $9,773 in the community, behind off-campus students, estimated at $17,394 and commuting students at $11,614.

The center also estimated family and friends visiting the university spent an average of $5,753 in 2017.

The center estimated total Cumberland University visitor expenditures were estimated at about $6.2 million, of which day-trippers account for $4.9 million and overnight visitors at $1.4 million in 2017.

The study also estimated Cumberland University alumni accounted for more than 10 percent of the population older than 25 with a bachelor’s degree and above in Wilson County.

The study determined local business, personal income and employment are greatly impacted by university-related spending and determined Cumberland “has been a crucial factor in the competitive and transformative development of both the city of Lebanon and Wilson County.”

So then why would Cumberland need to ask Lebanon for this small amount of money? Cumberland has exhausted its capital funding it had on current projects to make upgrades to its existing facilities, some of which are more than a century old.

So why can’t Cumberland simply raise the funds itself? It likely could, but that takes time, and time is something the university doesn’t have a lot of currently with the property for sale right now. The university is also landlocked and bursting at the seams, and the donation would allow it to grow and expand its campus where necessary.

So how is Cumberland going to raise the about $20 million it needs to build Cumberland Corner, which calls for a development that would feature about 70 units student housing and retail space? The university would secure a bond for the construction and pay it back over time. Under the city’s provisions, Cumberland would have four years to finish the project or give the donation back to the city.

The council and Mayor Bernie Ash should support the donation and give this much-needed money to Cumberland. With about $10 million on hand in the general fund and about as much in a rainy day fund, no Lebanon taxpayer will suffer from this gift.

“We wouldn’t ask, nor expect, the city to do anything if it was just beneficial for Cumberland and not equally beneficial for the city,” said Cumberland president Paul Stumb.

There’s no doubt Cumberland has a rich history as an economic force in Lebanon. Let’s ensure its future has an even greater impact for all Lebanon residents to appreciate and enjoy.