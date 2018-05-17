Thumbs of the Week: Citizens help police catch suspects

Thumbs up to the three inductees of the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. Inductees in the class of 2018 included Debbie Loftis, John Donald Johnson and Bill Robinson. Loftis graduated in 1974 and played in 103 basketball games throughout high schoo, socring 2,648 points. Johnson played football and basketball at Watertown, became a teacher and served as principal for 27 years. Robinson, a current member of the Wilson County Board of Education, graduated in 1966. He played football and basketball, coached and taught for 32 years and led his teams to six bowl games and 10 TSSAA playoff appearances.

Thumbs up to Wilson Bank & Trust for opening its new three-story operations center. The Clemons-Richardson Operations Center hopes to provide better access for collaboration with state-of-the-art technology and a variety of features like a fitness center and murals that depicts some history of the Castle Heights area. “We are very pleased to bring our operational employees under one roof with new capabilities and we’re also proud of what this project says about our future,” said Wilson Bank & Trust chief executive officer Randall Clemons. “This kind of investment in our infrastructure is an affirmation of our plans to remain an independent, community-focused bank.” An open house will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. open to the public and a ribbon cutting will take place Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the center, 105 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Thumbs up to Blake Kirby, a 4-year-old special needs child who surprised a Watertown High School senior with a flower and a sign before the school’s prom last Saturday at the Capitol Theatre. Kirby has a rare skeletal disorder called Saul-Wilson and wanted to surprise Ray with the rose and sign. The sign read, “Mickey needs Minnie. Tigger needs Pooh, and I would like to go to prom with you.” He attends Watertown Elementary School’s preschool class. “Blake is the coolest kid. His love for life and others is contagious,” said Kandi Ray, Gracie’s mother.

Thumbs up to officers who came together to help out Justin Cagle and the family of Joe Bowen. A special shooting event was held Saturday to raise money. The event Saturday featured live music, face painting, concessions for sale, a silent auction and a shooting competition.