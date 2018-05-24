Thumbs of the Week: Community helps out Empower Me

Thumbs up to Wilson Bank for cutting the ribbon on its new three-story operations center. The Clemons-Richardson Operations Center hopes to provide better access for collaboration with state-of-the-art technology and a variety of features like a fitness center and murals that depicts some history of the Castle Heights area. “We are very pleased to bring our operational employees under one roof with new capabilities and we’re also proud of what this project says about our future,” said Wilson Bank & Trust chief executive officer Randall Clemons. “This kind of investment in our infrastructure is an affirmation of our plans to remain an independent, community-focused bank.” An open house will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. open to the public and a ribbon cutting will take place Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the center, 105 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Thumbs up to Debbie Elkins for being named CASA volunteer of the year. Elkins has been a volunteer advocate for more than three years, and during this time has been an advocate for 32 children and has donated many hours of her time – and countless miles – to the organization. Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has recruited and trained volunteers for the past 30 years to advocate for abused and neglected children. “Wilson County CASA depends on volunteers like Debbie to fulfill the role of a court advocate for children who are navigating the court system as a result of being abused or neglected,” said Cathey Sweeney, Wilson County CASA executive director.

Thumbs up to Glenn “Oco” Hamblen for being named chief Constable of Wilson County. Commissioner and former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe presented the proclamation to Hamblen and gave him a plaque with one of his first constable badges on it.

“I’m honored to do this, because I’ve had a long history with Oco Hamblen, and he has with me,” said Ashe. “He was first elected constable in 1962. I was elected constable on the old 14th District in ’77. He and I found the Constable Association together. Prior to that, I started working with Oco in 1972 Cecil [Bryan] was Sheriff and I worked with him a lot after ’74, so we’ve been together about 45 years.” Ashe read the resolution, and presented Hamblen with two plaques; one honored him as chief Constable of the county and the other had his badge on it.