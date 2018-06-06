Thumbs of the Week: Neon Bus program expands

Thumbs up to Charlie Womble, of Lebanon, who was recently named the recipient of the Dot Sowerby Pioneer Award by the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association.Womble, the organization’s current president, has served in the NSDA since 1992 applying his financial and leadership skills first to the board of directors, then treasurer before becoming president. He’s lived with abductor spasmodic dysphonia since 1989, and underwent surgery in an attempt to help with his vocal symptoms, which unfortunately was unsuccessful. “For over two years, I had been unable to speak above a whisper and used a loud speaker to conduct and participate in meetings,” Womble said. With the hope to regain his voice, he received nine botulinum toxin injections between 1992-95, and with the help of voice therapy, he has seen some lasting improvement from the procedures. Womble currently continues to be a leader and role model for those in the spasmodic dysphonia community. The NSDA thanked him for his devotion and support. The National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association is a grassroots nonprofit organization that provides patient support, education and research funding to find a cause and cure for spasmodic dysphonia.

Thumbs up to donors and local charities who gave during The Big Payback.In May, Wilson County residents opened their pocketbooks and contributed generously, to about 40 charities and nonprofits that provide services locally, according to Bob Black, board chairman of the Community Foundation of Wilson County. The call to action was initiated by the Big Payback 24- hour giving event May 2 sponsored by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. This year, 1,280 people made financial contributions to local charities. Black said having a significant increase in the number of local charities participating in this year’s event helped fuel a greater number of contributors. Black said last year there were 28 local charities and nonprofits that promoted the Big Payback, and this year, the number in Wilson County grew to 40. This year, the Big Payback collected more than $3.1 million, a record amount that topped last year’s total by about $500,000.