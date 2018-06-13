Thumbs of the Week: Local girl raises money for deputy

Thumbs up to Garden of Prayer Tabernacle, for itssponsorship of the summer food service program and will again provide meals to all children without charge, Mondays through Saturdays at select sites throughout the city. The U.S. Department of Human Services administers the summer food service program in Tennessee under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Thumbs up to the Nashville Symphony, for stopping by Lebanon during its summer concert series. Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yanez led the 83-piece orchestra through nine songs while hundreds of residents enjoyed the music with picnics, spirits and each other’s company on the lawn at Cumberland University. Before the orchestra took the stage, children got the chance to try out instruments like a trombone, harp, flute and drum at the musical petting zoo. Food trucks were available, and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation teamed up with Home Instead Senior Care for the second year at Symphony on the Lawn to provide elderly concertgoers with a sturdy chair and refreshments such as wine, cheese and meats. Before the Nashville Symphony took the stage, Cumberland University presented it with a check for $10,000 as thanks for putting on the free concert and to support its future endeavors.

Thumbs up to The Hermitage, for restoring the tomb of President Andrew Jackson and wife, Rachel Jackson after it was vandalized. The tomb was unveiled to the public in a special ceremony Sunday afternoon at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Andrew and Rachel Jackson’s graves and the monument, which is the centerpiece of the tomb, were cleaned of disfiguring graffiti, obscenities and symbols that were spray-painted on the National Historic Landmark by vandals overnight April 26. With respect for the dead and the home’s visitors, the marred tomb had remained covered for the past six weeks. The unveiling of the restored tomb coincided with the anniversary of Jackson’s funeral and burial at the Hermitage on June 10, 1845. The restoration of the Jackson tomb comes after unknown vandals desecrated the tomb with black and red spray paint overnight April 26. This act of vandalism was unprecedented in the 186-year history of the tomb. In response, the Hermitage invested in a new security system with more cameras, guards and around-the-clock surveillance.