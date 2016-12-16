Commission to discuss Gladeville middle school bonds

The commission will discuss the issuance of bonds for the future Gladeville-area middle school, as well as designating funds to go toward a portion of the Harding Drive facility renovation.

The Wilson County Education and Budget committees agreed to move forward with issuing $56.75 million in bonds for the middle school earlier this month. The school will be built at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall presented renderings of the future middle school and highlighted possible alterations earlier this month.

“Basically, the way you see the building right now with three alternatives is about 186,000 square feet,” Hall said.

Hall said the school, similar in appearance to newer county high schools, would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500.

He said one of the most notable differences from high school designs would be two spiral staircases in the school’s main hall, instead of just one near the school’s entrance and a hidden staircase further down the hallway. Hall said the change would ease some management issues, as well as lower the overall square footage.

The Wilson County Republican Party recently called for commissioners to halt the vote on the bonds after it questioned the project’s cost.

The reason for this timeout is to find the reasons why building Wilson County schools costs substantially more than Rutherford and Williamson County spend, often using the same construction company, A.G. Anderson, that Wilson County uses,” said Wilson GOP chairman Tom Hoffman in a letter to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Hoffman claims Williamson County released a bid for a 233,880-square-foot-middle school for $37.7 million – a $12.8 million difference. Hoffman requested the commission return the bond request to the Education and Budget committees with three obligations:

• request Wilson County Schools provide a detailed study that was prepared before a bond issue request was sent to the commission.

• request the school district to complete a 10-year spreadsheet that details the line item cost per square feet for previous projects.

• hold a joint work session with the Wilson County school board, R.G. Anderson Construction representatives and appropriate committees to determine the cost difference of construction projects in the different counties.

The commission will also vote to use $307,500 from the county’s fund balance to renovate the gymnasium area of the Harding Drive facility for use by the Wilson County Election Commission.

The election commission, under a six-year agreement, would use the space for archive storage that is currently stored in undesirable locations, as well as for training and meetings.

Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said it would cost $307,500 to renovate the area to bring it up to standards. The Wilson County school board did not include the section of the old school in its renovation plans.

Commissioner Sue Vanatta questioned whether there was going to be a county-owned building vacated somewhere that could house the equipment. Commissioner Gary Keith said he has surveyed property and buildings for about two years and hasn’t found anything at the right size at a convenient location.

“If we don’t do this and take advantage of letting the Election Commission use it, they’re still going to come back and want to finance something or get finances to finish the building,” Commissioner Mike Justice said.

In other business, the commission is expected to discuss:

• naming a Cainsville Road bridge in honor of Robert J. “Bobby” McGuire Jr.

• a stop loss insurance contract with Cigna

• budget amendments for the Ag Center, Sheriff’s Department and county buildings.