Phoenix Ball committee members announced

The event will take place the first Saturday in June.

A committee made up of community volunteers was recently formed to orchestrate the festivities. Their duties include securing sponsorships, planning the theme and decor for the evening and promotion.

Earlier this year, Rick and Necole Bell were named chairpersons. The committee members are Kathy Adams, Joey Jane Bradshaw, Camille Burdine, Melissa Dilly, Jeremy Goodman, Genesis Goodman, Scott Harris, Kirsten Harris, Ray Hubner, Stephanie Hubner, Susan Kirshner, Greg Landers, Heather Landers, Scott Lawrence, Ashley, Lawrence, Maggie Lea, Mallory Maxwell, Mike Moscardelli, Katy Moscardelli, Alexa Moscardelli, Chris Smith, Drew Smith, Jennifer Floyd Smith, Lauren Smith, Lindsay Smith, Kelly Thorne, Tasha Irby, John Pope, Tracy Pope and Caroline Walker.

Proceeds from the Phoenix Ball each year fund scholarships for the university.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university flourishes currently with exceptional faculty and fully-accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business. With a student body approaching 2,000, 25 percent of whom live on campus, our unique residential living and learning experience allows students to find their sense of belonging.

Athletics also are a strength of Cumberland University, as its teams in 20 sports regularly compete for conference and national championships. Its world-renowned baseball team has claimed the NAIA national championship title three times since 2004.