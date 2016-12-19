Kindergarteners celebrate holiday season with crafts

Southside kindergarten teacher Linda Sharp said 33 volunteers helped with the annual tradition of creating ornaments for students. Sharp said this year’s kindergarten class featured about 90 students and each student created 10 crafts, which means the group created about 900 ornaments and holiday pieces Monday.

Sharp said crafts included canvass paintings, snow measuring sticks and several different tree ornaments such as pinecones and handprint ornaments.

Sharp said the tradition started 12 years ago when volunteer Brenda Keith’s daughter was in kindergarten at the school. Keith, who helped continue the tradition Monday as a volunteer, is one of many who have had children or grandchildren who are Southside alumni and return to help with the holiday tradition.