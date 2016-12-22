Bell retires as Mt. Juliet Middle School principal

Bell met with Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright last week and informed her of his intention to retire, according to Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools public information officer.

“Because of his long service with the county school system, he is eligible, and Wilson County Schools has already begun searching for his replacement,” Johnson said.

Bell joined Wilson County Schools in 1987, when he taught health and physical education at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

He has served as assistant principal, varsity baseball and varsity basketball coach at Mt. Juliet High School. He holds bachelor and master’s degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University.