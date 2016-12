Croley spoke to members and shared his plans to teach special education after he graduates from Cumberland University.

The chapter was honored to offer a scholarship to an education major at Cumberland University each year.

WCRTA’s special guest Sandy Claus presented an inspirational and encouraging program for members and guests. Croley and WCRTA members had an opportunity to have a picture made with Sandy Claus after the meeting.

Liberty State Bank sponsored the Christmas luncheon meeting.