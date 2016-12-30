County schools highlights 2017 goals

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools’ public information officer, said district leaders highlighted four areas of focus next year – technology, literacy, ACT and growth.

“We will continue to push toward a district-wide technology program that provides for a computer for every student and a sustainable funding plan for maintaining and updating those computers,” Johnson said.

She said although the district has integrated computers into some classrooms, the district’s end goal is to create an equitable learning environment where every student has access to the same learning opportunities.

“We will continue to focus a great deal of attention on our literacy programs, more specifically, getting students to read 20 minutes a day,” Johnson said.

The district recently partnered with the Lebanon Special School District on the READ 20 campaign, which seeks to highlight the importance of reading to children from birth to 5 years old.

“Studies show that infants and toddlers who are read to for 20 minutes a day are far more equipped for kindergarten than those who aren’t,” Johnson said.

Johnson also discussed the district’s continual focus on the ACT. In the state’s latest report card, Wilson County’s average ACT score was 20.6, more than half a point higher than the previous year.

About 48 percent of the graduating seniors in Wilson County scored a 21 or higher on the ACT, compared to 43.3 percent of students the previous year.

“Each year, the ACT composite score of our senior class has continued to rise. This is a direct result of the work our teachers have done, starting in he fourth grade, to better prepare students for these tests,” Johnson said. “We will continue to work toward helping students raise those scores to a minimum of 21, which greatly enhances their chances of being awarded a college scholarship.”

The district is currently in the middle of the largest building program in the district’s history, and Johnson said the district would continue to look at growth patterns and determine the need of future schools.

The Wilson County Commission approved to move forward with the issuance of $56.75 in bonds for a future Gladeville-area middle school in mid-December. The middle school, which will be built at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, will house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500 students.

Springdale Elementary School on Central Pike in Mt. Juliet is expected to open in 2017 and should relieve overcrowding at Elzie Patton and Stoner Creek elementary schools.