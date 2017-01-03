Cumberland receives state’s highest rating for training teachers

The report card reveals how well the state’s colleges and universities are training future teachers for success in the classroom.

The category 4 ranking placed Cumberland alongside schools that were top performers on the report card year after year. Overall, Cumberland University is the smallest higher education institution to receive the category 4 ranking and outperformed Vanderbilt University, Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee.

“This new report card ranking confirms what we have known for years. The education program at Cumberland University is the absolute best in the state,” said state Rep. Mark Pody. “Every single person at Cumberland deserves a huge round of applause for this achievement, especially Dr. [Paul] Stumb, Dr. [Bill] McKee, and Dr. [Eric] Cummings. I look forward to seeing the tremendous strides forward that Cumberland takes next.”

For more information on the report card, visit teacherprepreportcard.tn.gov.